Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $236.51. Approximately 198,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,188,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.