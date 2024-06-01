Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $236.51. Approximately 198,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,188,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.