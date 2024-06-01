ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 0.1% Higher

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 31,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

