Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of IXHL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 32,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Incannex Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

