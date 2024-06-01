Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Down 10.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 40,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 58,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

