Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is -900.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

