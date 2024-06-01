Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,608. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.