Insider Buying: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Purchases 51,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,414.85.

Shares of CBR stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$71.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

