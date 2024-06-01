Insider Buying: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Purchases 51,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,414.85.
Cabral Gold Price Performance
Shares of CBR stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$71.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.
Cabral Gold Company Profile
