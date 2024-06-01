Insider Buying: Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,500.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

Shares of CVE DE opened at C$7.84 on Friday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$151.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.06.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.44 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.2952612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.