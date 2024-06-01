Insider Buying: Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £29,993.78 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Moni Mannings bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £29,993.78 ($38,306.23).

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.33) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.44, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -9,302.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($9.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 663 ($8.47).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

