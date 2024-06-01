Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Sells 5,249 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
