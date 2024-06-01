Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $100,034.12 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.0 %
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $117,720,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
