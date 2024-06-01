Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $100,034.12 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.0 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $117,720,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

