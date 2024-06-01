Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Director Sells C$24,000.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bjornson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$24,000.00.
CVX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. CEMATRIX Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.
CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.55 million during the quarter. CEMATRIX had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0199914 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMATRIX Company Profile
CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.
