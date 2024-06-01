Insider Selling: DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells 2,040 Shares of Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.65), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($146,160.92).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,690 ($72.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,649.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,631.96. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,145 ($52.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,075 ($77.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.

DCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($72.80) to GBX 5,800 ($74.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.40) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

