Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 499 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

