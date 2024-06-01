Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells 38,200 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

