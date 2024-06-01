Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $278,332.47 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

