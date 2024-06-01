Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $611.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Get Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.