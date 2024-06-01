Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $10,555,712.72 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,004,913 shares in the company, valued at $719,824,859.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $44,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

