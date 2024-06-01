Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $599,262.24 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at $48,457,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

