Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $3,197,590.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synopsys stock opened at $560.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

