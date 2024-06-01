Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CAO Sells $90,861.06 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.3 %

WESCO International stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. WESCO International's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

