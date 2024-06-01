Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.
