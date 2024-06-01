Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.01. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

