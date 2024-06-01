Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.78. 96,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,240. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $32,493,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

