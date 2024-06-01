International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $166.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,533. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $127.46 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

