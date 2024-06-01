International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after buying an additional 509,722 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.