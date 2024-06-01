Internet Computer Price Hits $11.87 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $67.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $11.87 or 0.00017567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00053154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,016,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,391,853 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

