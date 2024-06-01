Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
