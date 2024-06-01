Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

