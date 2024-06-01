Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.