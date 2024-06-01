Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $20.60. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 7,875 shares traded.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $86.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 859,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 188,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

