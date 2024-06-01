Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,941,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.50. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.