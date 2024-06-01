Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.10 and last traded at $102.14. Approximately 211,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.