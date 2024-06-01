Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Stock Up 0.8 %

ISTR stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Investar has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Investar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

