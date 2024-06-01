Invictus Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,779 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $115,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average is $327.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

