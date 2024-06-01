Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.6%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 5,176,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,226,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Iris Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

