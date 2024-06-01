IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. 166,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $244.75.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
