IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima to Issue — Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

