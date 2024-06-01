iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

