iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
