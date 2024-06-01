iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892,910 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

