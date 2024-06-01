iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

