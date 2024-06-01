iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

