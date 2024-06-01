iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,495 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

