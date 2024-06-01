iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,573 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

