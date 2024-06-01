iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

IBHE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,562 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

