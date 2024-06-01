iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN stock remained flat at $26.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,239 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

