iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
IBMN stock remained flat at $26.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,239 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
