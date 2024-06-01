iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 98,521 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.