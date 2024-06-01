iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS IBMO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.20. 41,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
