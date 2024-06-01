iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
