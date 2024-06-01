iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 567,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

